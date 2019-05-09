Today’s Best Game Deals: Sekiro Shadows Die Twice $44, Assassin’s Creed Odyssey $20, more

In today’s best game deals, Newegg is now offering Sekiro Shadows Die Twice on PS4 and Xbox One for $43.99 shipped. Simply use code EMCTATE25 at checkout to redeem the special price. We recently saw this one drop from the regular $60 down to $45 at Amazon (although the PS4 version is now up to $50). For comparison, Best Buy is still charging full price. Today’s deal is the lowest we have tracked yet on the latest From Software title. Head below for the rest of today’s deals including Assassin’s Creed Odyssey, Far Cry New Dawn, Crash Bandicoot N. Sane Trilogy, Devil May Cry 5, Mario Kart 7 3DS and many more.
More game/console deals:
- Far Cry New Dawn $23 (Reg. $40) | Newegg
- Using code EMCTATE28 at checkout
- Assassin’s Creed Odyssey $20 (Reg. $40+) | Best Buy
- Matched at PSN for PS Plus members
- The Division 2 PS4 and Xbox One $40 (Reg. $60) | Newegg
- Using code EMCTATE25 at checkout
- Minecraft Standard $10 (Reg. $20) | Microsoft
- Mario Kart 7 3DS $20 (Reg. $30) | Amazon
- The Disney Afternoon Collection $5 (Reg. $20) | Microsoft
- Resident Evil 2 $38.50 (Reg. $60) | Amazon
- Resident Evil 7 $15 (Reg. $30) | Microsoft
- Mega Man X Legacy Collection $15 (Reg. $20) | Amazon
- Mega Man X Legacy Collection 2 $15 (Reg. $20) | Amazon
- Mega Man Legacy Collection 1 & 2 $15 (Reg. $30) | Microsoft
- Crash Bandicoot N. Sane Trilogy $20 (Reg. $40) | Microsoft
- Plus many more digital Xbox game deals… | Microsoft
- Devil May Cry 5 $40 (Reg. $60) | Amazon
- MLB The Show 19 on PS4 $40 (Reg. $60) | Target
- Hitman: Definitive Edition $20 (Reg. $28+) | Walmart
- Monster Hunter: World $18 (Reg. $30) | Amazon
- Or $16.50 from Microsoft on Xbox
- Mega Man 11 $17 (Reg. $30) | Amazon
- Quantic Dream Collection $29 (Reg. $40) | Amazon
- Street Fighter 30th Anniversary $20 (Reg. $30) | Best Buy
- Red Dead Redemption 2 $37 (Reg. $60) | Walmart
- Or $30 on PS4 from Newegg using code EMCTATE28
- Yoshi’s Crafted World: $50 (Reg. $60) | Amazon
- Kirby’s Extra Epic Yarn: $33 (Reg. $40) | Amazon
- Pokémon: Let’s Go Pikachu and Eevee!: $45 (Reg. $60) | Amazon
- Pokemon Sword/Shield Pre-order + $10 credit $60 | Best Buy
