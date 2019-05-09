Today’s Best Game Deals: Sekiro Shadows Die Twice $44, Assassin’s Creed Odyssey $20, more

- May. 9th 2019 9:27 am ET

0

In today’s best game deals, Newegg is now offering Sekiro Shadows Die Twice on PS4 and Xbox One for $43.99 shipped. Simply use code EMCTATE25 at checkout to redeem the special price. We recently saw this one drop from the regular $60 down to $45 at Amazon (although the PS4 version is now up to $50). For comparison, Best Buy is still charging full price. Today’s deal is the lowest we have tracked yet on the latest From Software title. Head below for the rest of today’s deals including Assassin’s Creed Odyssey, Far Cry New Dawn, Crash Bandicoot N. Sane Trilogy, Devil May Cry 5, Mario Kart 7 3DS and many more.

