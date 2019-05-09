Nike Fit uses AR to help shoppers find just the right size shoe

This morning, a new report is out that Nike will soon be aggressively adding augmented reality into its online shopping process. Users with compatible smartphones will be able to leverage AR within the Nike app to virtually find the right shoe size. Officially dubbed ‘Nike Fit’, this new feature uses a mix of data, algorithms and measurements to help shoppers find just the right-sized shoe. According to Nike and industry research, some 60% of all people wear the wrong size shoes. Nike Fit looks to correct this malfeasance with this slick new augmented reality tech. Head below for more.

Nike Fit: Taking AR to the shoebox

Once you’re in the Nike app on a compatible device, the shopping experience will be fairly easily. Just open the app, go a product listing and then you’ll be presented with a new feature that kickstarts the AR sizing process. From there, your camera will pop open and you will be asked to stand next to a wall. From there, circles will pop up on the display to help the measurement process along. Reports say that the entire process will take less than a minute to nail down the right size.

Where Nike Fit takes it to the next level is using data about how different shoes are designed to fit. That means a pair of Nike Air Max shoes will be recommended at a different size than Free runners. Each shoe ultimately has its own quirks and design tweaks which make every pair different. Nike Fit looks to curb these largely unknown differences causing potential problems down the line.

Once users have measured their feet once, they will have the option of saving this data into their Nike profile for future purchases. Of course, you’ll also be able to re-measure at any time if needed. If you go into a retail store, Nike employees will be able to quickly call up your shoe size using an app-provided QR code.

Nike Fit will roll out to customers starting in July. At launch it will be a US-only venture, with Europe slated for release later in 2019.

9to5Toys’ Take

I’m here for this futuristic shoe trying on experience. Nike has been doing some really cool stuff lately (see self-lacing shoes), and its introduction of AR to its app only furthers its goals in this area. I’m excited to see how Nike Fit ultimately sizes out my feet and to learn how I’m been buying the wrong size shoes for years.

Lead image: Engadget

