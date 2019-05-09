Xbox One S All-Digital Edition unboxing and first look [Video]

Microsoft’s latest version of the Xbox One gaming console makes another step forward by removing the disk drive and reaching a new price point. The $250 Xbox One S All-Digital Edition ditches aging physical technology and moves – full force – into the all-digital world. This new system shaves $50 off of the normal Xbox One S and also includes digital downloads of a few recent games. Today we’re just getting the Xbox out of the package and seeing what all is still in there. Check out the video below.

Xbox One S All-Digital Edition: Unboxing

Upon opening the box, you’re met with the quick start guide. The pictograph instructions make it look simple to get setup. Next you’ll see the accessory box, which for the One S All-Digital, just has the HDMI cable, power cable, a white controller and two AA batteries.

Most of the other normal Xbox One S systems are a part of a game-specific bundle, but the S All-Digital instead comes with download cards for three games – Minecraft, Sea of Thieves and Forza Horizon 3. These get you instantly acclimated to the All-Digital ecosystem. Also included is a card to get you on board with MIcrosoft’s online multiplayer service – Xbox Live Gold.

Xbox One S All-Digital Edition: Video

With it’s sharp matte white design, the Xbox One S All-Digital looks and feels great. Without the slot for a disc drive, the layout is smoother than ever. It fits modern design cues and with it’s small size, won’t stand out too much in a living room as a gaming system.

Xbox One S All-Digital: Touch and feel

Handling the S All-Digital makes the original Xbox One show its age. The smaller footprint of the All-Digital Edition makes it easier to place in your home theater setup – and without the need for a disc drive, you can place it in even more remote locations. Mix this with a wireless HDMI transmitter like the Aries Pro from Nyrius and you could place it almost anywhere in your house.

To keep up with Netflix, Amazon and other video streaming services, the All-Digital Edition can stream video in 4K, HDR and also, like all Xboxs, supports Dolby Atmos. At $250, this makes it a great game console and streaming device. If you want to play games in 4K though, You’ll have to spring for the Xbox One X.

