Upgrade your kitchen w/ these must-have gadgets from just $16 Prime shipped, today only

- May. 11th 2019 9:45 am ET

From $16
Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Home Sleek Home (100% positive lifetime feedback) via Amazon is offering a selection of modern home gadgets from $16 Prime shipped. Our top pick is the Bambüsi Bamboo Dish Drying Rack for $15.99, which normally goes for $22. This discount is the lowest that we’ve tracked since early 2018 and is the best available. If you have a modern kitchen, this is a must-have. Not everything can go in the dishwasher, so set your hand washed items on this unique drying rack. Rated 4.5/5 stars and you can shop the entire sale here.

Nomad Base Station

Be sure your counter stays clean with this $7 Prime shipped dish drying mat at Amazon. Most will just fold a towel and dry their dishes on that or use nothing at all, but neither of those solutions are elegant. This mat is 16×18-inches, giving you plenty of room to work on the counter.

Bambüsi Bamboo Dish Drying Rack features:

  • Dish Rack Dries Faster Than Have Your Dishes Drying On The Counter
  • Bamboo Kitchen Drying Rack
  • Tier Dish Rack Drainer Foldable Dish Drying Rack
  • Sink Dish Drying Rack Stain Resistant & Easy Maintenance

