Snakeybus transforms the classic game formula into an epic (ridiculous) 3D bus sim

There are hundreds of versions of the classic Snake game formula out there, but none quite like Snakeybus. You know those little snake games where you have to navigate through a small grid as your character grows until you inevitably bump in to yourself and get a game over? Well, this is like that, but with drifting and serious air time and urban destruction…and a giant bus. Head below for all the details.

Originally debuting back in the mid 70’s, Snake is a common video game concept that has made its way in to a long list of titles over the years. Starting with the arcade title Blockade and later appearing on just about every platform since including hundreds of times on iOS, Snakeybus takes the formula to the next level.

Snakeybus:

First of all, the new indie title takes Snake in to 3D spanning large city centers, the suburbs and even some sci-fi fantasy-like environments. You’ll be trading out the titular low-res snake creature for an ever-expanding mega bus. As you pick-up and drop off passengers, your bus will continually grow until you’re more likely to bump in to yourself winding back around than innocent drivers, storefronts and rural homes.

Snake goes Modern:

But the rules are little bit different than the classics. In Snakeybus, you can drive like a complete maniac – bouncing off buildings and demolishing other vehicles in your path. You can also bump into yourself without seeing that dreaded game over screen. Once the bus starts growing by about 100 times its normal size, you will inevitably be driving past and jumping over yourself in a frantic arcade meets racing experience. The only way to end the experience really is to end coming to a complete stop. But until then, you’ll have to use every ramp, hidden alleyway and winding side road to avoid smashing into the back end of your massive, passenger carrying death machine.

Pricing & Availability:

Snakeybus is available now on PC and Mac for $10 through Steam. However, you can grab it for just $9 if you opt in before May 17th when the price jumps back up.

9to5Toys’ Take:

Considering how long the snake formula has been around, we didn’t really expect anyone to come up with a completely fresh take. While it would have been nice to see this thing make it to mobile platforms, our desktops will have to do for now. Snake titles have always (for the most part) been known as being solid little casual experience, so you would think this one was destined for iOS and Android. Sadly that doesn’t appear to be the case. Nonetheless, Snake is back as a massive city-destroying bus and we cannot wait to give the new Stovetop version a try.

