Today’s Best Game Deals: Kingdom Hearts III $30, Rocket League $6.50, more

In today’s best game deals, Amazon is now offering Kingdom Hearts III on Xbox One and PS4 for $29.99 shipped. Regularly $60 at Best Buy and elsewhere, this is a new Amazon all-time low and the best price we can find on the latest game in the KH series. In fact, today’s deal is one of the best prices we have ever tracked and matching the lowest we have seen from any retailer. Head below for the rest of today’s deals including Rocket League, Sekiro, Mega Man 11, Assassin’s Creed Odyssey and many more.

