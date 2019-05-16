American Eagle discounts an array of shorts & jeans for under $30, today only

Ending today, American Eagle is offering select jeans and shorts under $30. Prices are as marked. Free standard shipping applies on orders of $50 or more. For men, the Next Level Classic Khaki Shorts are a classic and on sale for $30, which is down from their original rate of $45. These shorts can easily be dressed up or down and it features stretch for additional comfort. They’re available in sixteen color options and rated 4.8/5 stars with over 130 reviews. However, a similar style that are $5 less are the Next Level Workwear Shorts at just $25. Find the rest of our top picks below.
The most notable deals for men include:
- Next Level Workwear Shorts $25 (Orig. $45)
- Next Level Classic Khaki Shorts $30 (Orig. $45)
- Relaxed Straight Jeans $30 (Orig. $40)
- Dad Jeans $22 (Orig. $50)
- Next Level Original Straight Jeans $37 (Orig. $60)
The most notable deals for women include:
- Denim Mom Shorts $30 (Orig. $40)
- Next Level Midi Shorts $30 (Orig. $40)
- High-Waisted Fleece Shorts $22 (Orig. $30)
- High-Waisted Striped Shorts $30 (Orig. $40)
- Next Level High Waist Jeggings $30 (Orig. $40)
