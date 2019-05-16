While they have mostly been bitter rivals for as long as we can remember, Sony and Microsoft are now teaming up on new cloud-based gaming services. The details are still a little bit thin at this point, but the two gaming titans are clearly going to be exploring the future of gaming together, according to recent statements. Head below for more details.

Sony and Microsoft Team Up:

It is hard to say what exactly these new cloud-based gaming services will be. A recent statement from Microsoft is pointing at some kind of joint development on upcoming streaming services via Microsoft Azure. In fact, it looks like Sony’s existing game streaming platforms will also be moving to Microsoft’s Azure.

The two companies will explore joint development of future cloud solutions in Microsoft Azure to support their respective game and content-streaming services.

New Cloud-Based Gaming Services Inbound:

Microsoft went on to talk about how this endeavor would also involve the development of “platforms for the content creator community” as well. Again there isn’t much to go on here but it certainly points at Microsoft and Sony getting in bed together when it comes to finally getting game streaming off the ground in a meaningful way. Both companies already have services that are moving the industry in that direction, but it has been a slow ride thus far. With additional pressure from Amazon and more importantly, the new Google Stadia platform, it sounds like working together might be the best move.

Google Stadia Cloud-based Gaming :

While Microsoft already has its own infrastructure for new cloud-based gaming services, Sony is another question. It has a streaming service already, but clearly feels the need to partner up as looming competition from Stadia mounts. There was a possibility the company could have turned to Google in order to take on Microsoft in the cloud, but it looks like the console giants will be sticking together for now. Earlier this year, Google dropped Stadia – a new game streaming service – that is in direct competition with the future of both Sony and Microsoft.

Artificial Intelligence Too:

Aside from the new cloud-based gaming services, Sony and Microsoft are also coming together on semiconductor and artificial intelligence projects. We don’t have any direct details but it sounds like Sony will be using Microsoft’s AI for its consumer products in the future as well as other Azure AI-based joint projects.

9to5Toys’ Take:

No one actually thinks Google’s new platform will put the long-running home console behemoths to rest for good. But when it comes to taking over the distribution chain for what will likely be an all-digital gaming future, Google might be trouble. Sony and Microsoft don’t want to find themselves bowing down to Google because its got the best gaming Netflix in town. This move is likely an early push to ensure the ball stays their court and to keep Google on the casual side lines. How this will effect the already announced Microsoft Project xCloud service, if at all, remains to be seen.

