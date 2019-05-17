Joe’s New Balance spruces up your kicks with deals from $30 during its May Flash Sale

For a limited time only, Joe’s New Balance May Super Sale is currently offering its top styles starting at $30. Prices are as marked. Free shipping applies on orders of $99 or more. The men’s Fresh Foam Arishi v2 Shoes are a standout on sale for $40, which is down from their original rate of $70. They’re available in four colors and a great option for all of your spring and summer workouts. They also feature a cushioned insole and a breathable knit material. Better yet, this style is available in a women’s version that’s also marked down to $40. Head below to find the rest of our top picks.
Our top picks for men include:
- Fresh Foam Arishi v2 $40 (Orig. $70)
- 490v6 Training Running Shoes $32 (Orig. $60)
- Fresh Foam Cruz Shoes $30 (Orig. $80)
- FuelCore Coast v4 Hoodie Shoes $30 (Orig. $65)
- 247 Lifestyle Shoes $38 (Orig. $80)
- …and even more deals…
Our top picks for women include:
- FUELcore NERGIZE Sneakers $39 (Orig. $65)
- Fresh Foam Arishi v2 Runners $40 (Orig. $70)
- Fresh Foam Arishi NXT $36 (Orig. $70)
- FuelCore NERGIZE Sneakers $34 (Orig. $65)
- Fresh Foam Kaymin Sneakers $36 (Orig. $75)
- …and even more deals…
Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!