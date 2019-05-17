Use Alexa or Assistant to control your TV w/ Meross’ Smart Universal Remote: $22 (Reg. $40)

Meross Direct (100% lifetime positive feedback) via Amazon is offering its Smart Universal Remote for $21.99 shipped when clipping the on-page coupon and applying code UEN52KRW at checkout. That’s $18 off the typical rate there and beats the lowest price we have tracked by $16. Once set up, this sleek device will be able to command your home theater via Alexa or Google Assistant. Since it uses IR to operate other devices, you’ll also be able to train it to control other devices like ceiling fans, fireplaces, and more. Rated 4.5/5 stars.

If you’ve already stumbled across this Echo Dot Diary, you know that I already use a universal remote like this. I have four in my home right now and absolutely love that I can control volume, power, and much more using only my voice.

Meross Smart Universal Remote features:

Support Alexa and Google Assistant: Power on and off all IR appliance. And various special controls for different appliance categories. Set fan speed, volume down the TV and so on.

Support Xbox One Platform: You can voice control your gaming platform just with one voice command.

Learning Function: If your appliance model is not in the compatible list, you can have the smart remote to learn all the buttons manually.

