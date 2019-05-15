The scheduled Super Mario Maker 2 Nintendo Direct event just took place via the company’s social channels. The big N promised us nothing but SMM2 for 15 straight minutes and it certainly did not disappoint. While some of the info in today’s presentation already appeared in our previous details roundups, we now have a much better idea of what to expect come June when the game officially launches. Head below for all the details.

Super Mario Maker 2 Nintendo Direct:

Nintendo basically just unloaded on a massive list of new features and tools coming to Super Mario Maker 2. We are talking everything from new course themes and enemies to multiplayer, new items, environmental options and much more.

Here are some of the major features Nintendo just ran through:

Snake Blocks Players can determine its trajectory and there are blue variants that move much quicker

On/Off blocks You can now use On/Off switch blocks to control various course elements.

Seesaws

Customizable Water You can now the change the water over time as well as adjust the speed. This also appears to apply much the same for the lava.

Custom Scrolling Options Custom scrolling levels are now possible as expected. Players can actually draw in the trajectory of a course’s scrolling in order to create those kinds of levels that push the player through.

Vertical Sub Areas are now possible

Banzai Bill is here He can go in the four cardinal directions and you’ll also find the red homing variant.

Big Coins 10, 30, 50 denominations

Brand new Sound Effects

Co-Op Level Design Pass the Joy-Con to a friend and design a course together on a single screen.

New Clear Level Conditions Force players to defeat enemies, or get all the coins, etc. to clear the area.

Parachutes

BOOM BOOM

Red Yoshi

Course Themes Desert Snow Forest Sky

New Music This comes courtesy of legendary Mario composer Koji Kondo



The Moon:

As we expected, Super Mario 3’s infamous Angry Sun enemy is in Super Mario Maker 2. But we are also getting the Moon! If a player makes contact with the Moon, all the enemies on the screen will get cleared. But this also means we are getting an interesting new night time mode to play with. At night, various elements of the usual Mario formula start to transform. Everything goes upside down, the lights dim, gravity reduces, or the desert gets hit with a sand storm, and so on.

Super Mario 3D World comes to Super Mario Maker 2:

Super Mario 3D World game style is now available. We see clear pipes, Cat Mario, floating crates, warp boxes, spike blocks, ! blocks, blinking blocks, mushroom trampolines and much more. There’s even a Koopa Troopa Car Mario can cruise through levels in.

Super Mario Maker 2 Story Mode:

In the new Story Mode, Mario sets out to rebuild Princess Peach’s castle. Players get quests or new courses to clear from the bulletin board in order to earn more coin to help the construction project. There are more than 100 original courses crafted by Nintendo showcasing “expert course design” in here. You’ll also be able to meet characters and explore the construction site to get what sounds to be side quests of sorts.

Multiplayer:

In the new Super Mario Maker 2 Course World you can play with up to 3 other players as different characters and race each other through a course. There are Super Mario Maker 2 leaderboards but you might even have to work together if a boss battle turns up.

Some of the new features fans already pulled from early footage and game art ranged from new enemies and powers, to environmental elements and more. The Cat Suit from Super Mario 3D World and vertical scrolling levels were just a few other details previously mentioned. A quick appearance of Meowser (Bowser meets the Cat Bell power-up) also previously made its way in to a Japanese promotional poster.

Super Mario Maker 2 is scheduled for release on June 28th worldwide. Pre-orders are already live on Amazon. And in case you missed it, Nintendo has now released its E3 2019 schedule. You can get all the details on that right here.

