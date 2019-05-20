Reigns Game of Thrones edition for iOS now matching all-time low at $2 (Reg. $4) + more

We are seeing some great deals on the Reigns series today via the App Store. One standout here is the Reigns: Game of Thrones edition at $1.99. Regularly $4, today’s deal is matching the all-time low. In fact, we have only seen it drop this low a couple times before today. One of the top-rated card games on the App Store, this is the Game of Thrones version of the popular “swipe ‘em up” game that has you “carefully navigate the complex relationships and hostile factions of the Seven Kingdoms.” This one carries a solid 4+ star rating from nearly 7,000 games, but we have even more Reigns deals below.

Both the original Reigns game and the Her Majesty sequel are are on sale today as well. Regularly $3 each, both of these options are matching the all-time lows at $1 (Reg. $3). Be sure to head over to this morning’s complete roundup for the rest of today’s best iOS price drops and we still have a great deal running on Kingdom New Lands at $3 (Reg. $10).

iOS Universal: Reigns: Game of Thrones: $2 (Reg. $4)

iOS Universal: Reigns: $1 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Reigns: Her Majesty: $1 (Reg. $3)

Reigns: Game of Thrones:

Reigns: Game of Thrones is the heir to the award-winning HBO® TV series Game of Thrones® and the smash-hit swipe ‘em up series Reigns from Nerial and Devolver Digital. Through the fiery visions of Melisandre, claim the Iron Throne as Cersei Lannister, Jon Snow, Daenerys Targaryen, and more to carefully navigate the complex relationships and hostile factions of the Seven Kingdoms. Employ ruthless tactics to outwit political rivals and wield impervious charm on your fickle bannerman. Maintain the balance and favor of the people to extend your reign and maybe, one day, survive the horrors of the coming winter.

