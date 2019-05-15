Download Kingdom New Lands for iOS while it’s at the best price in years: $3 (Reg. $10)

Kingdom: New Lands for iOS just dropped in price to $2.99. The regularly $10 game, is now at the lowest price we have tracked since 2017. In this one, you take on the role of a monarch struggling to create a kingdom through exploring for new resources, recruiting loyal subjects and building up your defenses. There are no IAPs to ruin to experience and it carries a 4+ star rating from over 1,000 gamers all-time. More details below.

Kingdom: New Lands: $3 (Reg. $10)

Kingdom: New Lands:

In Kingdom: New Lands, you take on the role of a monarch struggling to build your kingdom up from nothing. Explore the lands for resources, recruit loyal subjects, and shore up your defenses — but make haste, for when nightfall comes, a dark and greedy presence awaits…

