Score Oakley sunglasses from $65 shipped during Jomashop’s Friends & Family Sale

Jomashop’s Oakley Sunglasses Sale Event offers up to 75% off select sunglasses for men and women. Prices are as marked. Free shipping with code FASTSHIP at checkout. The men’s Holbrook Polarized Square Sunglasses are currently marked down to $90, which originally were priced at $203. For comparison, Oakley currently has the same style priced at $203 too. The Holbrooks are perfect for all of your activities this summer with its durable frame. It also has a fashionable side logo and a polarized lens to keep your eyes protected from the sun. Even better, it’s available in three color options. Head below to find the rest of our top picks.

The most notable deals for men include:

The most notable deals for women include:

