Take eBooks wherever your adventures lead w/ a $75 Kindle Paperwhite (Orig. $120)

- May. 22nd 2019 2:30 pm ET

$75
0

Today only, Woot offers the previous generation Kindle Paperwhite E-Reader for $74.99 in black. Free shipping is available for Prime members; otherwise a $6 delivery fee will apply. As a comparison, it originally sold for $120. The previous Amazon all-time low is $80. This is also $10 less than our last mention. Amazon’s 2016 Kindle Paperwhite offers a six-inch display, 4GB of storage and built-in Wi-Fi for downloading new books. It skips the reflective display, which often plagues iPads, for a panel that is easier to read in the sunlight. Rated 4.4/5 stars by nearly 47,000 Amazon reviewers.

Put your savings to work and grab a new case for added peace of mind. This top-rated option over at Amazon delivers wake and sleep functionality along with a textured surface, so it’s easy to hang on to. There’s also a built-in stand which props the tablet up for extended reading sessions.

While we’re on the subject of tablet deals, don’t miss Amazon’s Fire 7 at $40. That’s 20% off and a nice price drop ahead of the updated version’s release in the coming weeks.

Amazon Kindle Paperwhite features:

  • Higher resolution display (300 ppi) – with twice as many pixels
  • Built-in adjustable light – read day and night
  • No screen glare, even in bright sunlight, unlike tablets
  • A single battery charge lasts weeks, not hours
  • Massive selection, low prices – over a million titles $2.99 or less
  • Prime members read free with unlimited access to over a thousand titles

