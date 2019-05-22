Amazon discounts previous gen. Fire 7 Tablet to $40 (20% off) ahead of new version’s launch

Amazon offers the Fire 7 Tablet with Alexa and Special Offers for $39.99 shipped. Normally fetching $50, that’s good for a 20% discount and is the second best offer we’ve tracked this year. With a seven-inch display and 8GB of built-in storage alongside the ability to expand up to 256GB with a microSD card, the Fire 7 is an affordable yet capable tablet. It also features built-in Alexa to round out the experience and gives access to a suit of Amazon apps. It carries a 3.8/5 star rating from over 46,900 shoppers.

Just last week, Amazon introduced its next version of Fire 7 Tablet. Slated to officially launch on June 6th, it’s available for pre-order at $50. But if you don’t need the latest and greatest from Amazon, today’s offer is a solid way to save by bringing home the previous generation tablet.

Amazon Fire 7 Tablet with Alexa features:

The next generation of our best-selling Fire tablet ever – now thinner, lighter, and with longer battery life and an improved display.

Beautiful 7″ IPS display with higher contrast and sharper text, a 1.3 GHz quad-core processor, and up to 8 hours of mixed-use battery life (may vary depending on usage). 8 or 16 GB of internal storage and a microSD slot for up to 256 GB of expandable storage.

Just ask Alexa for quick access to the information and entertainment you want. Ask questions, play music, check your calendar, get the news, weather, and more.

