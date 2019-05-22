Assemble the LEGO City Arctic Supply Plane at an Amazon low of $64 (20% off), more from $8

Amazon offers the LEGO City Arctic Supply Plane 60196 Kit for $63.99 shipped. You’ll also find it discounted to the same price at Target and Walmart. That’s good for a 20% discount from the going rate and matches our previous mention for the Amazon all-time low. This 700-piece set is headlined by an 11-inch long cargo plane and an ice cutter vehicle as well as four minifigures decked out in arctic gear. It even includes a LEGO saber-tooth tiger figure, which is one one of two kits to do so. Be sure to head below for even more LEGO deals starting at $8.

A great set to pick up alongside the Arctic Supply Plane is the City Arctic Ice Glider at $5.50. It gives you yet another minifigure to expand your brick-built arctic research team and a four-inch long glider.

Other notable LEGO deals include:

We’re also still seeing a notable 25% discount on the Star Wars Imperial TIE Fighter at $45. Plus, don’t forget to check out our recent review of LEGO’s new Tantive IV kit, which stacks up to over 1,700 pieces.

LEGO City Arctic Supply Plane features:

Airlift amazing finds with the LEGO City Arctic supply plane, featuring an opening back and ski landing gear, plus an ice cutter vehicle with rotating cab, articulated saw arm and spinning blade, an ice scooter and a ‘Frozen’ saber-toothed Tiger encased in an ice formation with translucent blue bricks. This Arctic expedition set includes 4 LEGO minifigures.

