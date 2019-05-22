Run Windows on your Mac with Parallels, now 10% off perpetual license and more

Parallels is now offering 10% off the perpetual license, standard 1 year, Pro and Business Editions of its Desktop software. While we have seen deeper deals in the past, it’s usually only special holiday offers and around Black Friday that it gets any lower. From now through May 31st, you can use code PRLS10 to redeem the special prices. But be sure to head below for more pricing details.

While you can grab a 1 year license to the basic Parallels Software Desktop 14 for Mac on Amazon at $60 ($12 below the direct promo sale price), the direct perpetual license deal is worth a look. Normally it would run you $100 to grab a copy of Parallels Software Desktop 14 with a perpetual license, but you can use the code above to knock the price down to $90. That’s matching our previous mention and the best price we can find.

Parallels is one of the best options out there to run Windows on your Mac “without rebooting.” It allows you to share files, folders and images across operating systems using a simple drag and drop feature, among many other things. Just remember, this does not include the Windows operating system itself, so you might need to score yourself a copy on Amazon.

Parallels Desktop 14:

Use Windows side by side with macOS (no restarting required) on your MacBook, MacBook Pro, iMac, iMac Pro, Mac mini, or Mac Pro. Share files and folders, copy and paste images and text and drag and drop files between Mac and Windows applications. Parallels Desktop automatically detects what you need to get started so you’re up and going within minutes. If you need Windows, you’ll be prompted to download and install Windows 10 or choose your existing Windows, Linux, Ubuntu, or Boot Camp installation.

