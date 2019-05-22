Add a wired PDP Faceoff Pro Controller to your Switch setup for just $15 (Reg. up to $25)

- May. 22nd 2019 12:57 pm ET

Amazon is offering the PDP Nintendo Switch Faceoff Super Mario Star Wired Pro Controller for $14.99. Shipping is free for Prime members or in orders over $25. Matched at Best Buy. Regularly up to $25, it is currently on sale at GameStop for $20 and is now at the Amazon all-time low. This officially licensed gamepad is a great alternative to the $55+ Nintendo Pro Controller. Although it is wired, it has a removable faceplate, “low-friction” analog sticks and a turbo mode. This model is rated 4+ stars from nearly 70% of the Amazon reviewers. More details below.

One thing these PDP controllers don’t have is a built-in headphone jack. However, PDP’s new Faceoff Deluxe+ Switch Controllers do and are now starting from $25. If you do decide to stick with the Nintendo Pro Controller, be sure to check out Amazon’s affordable Nintendo Switch Pro Controller charging dock at just $7 Prime shipped. Here are today’s best game deals and 10% off Nintendo eShop gift cards.

PDP Nintendo Switch Faceoff Wired Pro Controller:

  • Officially Licensed by Nintendo
  • Compatible with any faceoff pro Controller Faceplate
  • Responsive low-friction analog sticks for smooth turns and quick movements
  • Features turbo mode – activate rapid Fire Buttons!
  • Detachable 8′ cable included

