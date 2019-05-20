Last month, PDP officially announced its latest Nintendo Switch accessory, the Faceoff Deluxe+ Controller. After giving us just a taste of what to expect, today the brand has unveiled additional information alongside pricing and availability details. Launching as the first officially licensed Switch controller to tout an integrated audio jack, it’ll land in July with a $25 price tag. Head below for all of the details.

As we had reported back in April, the upcoming PDP Faceoff Deluxe+ will be launching as the first officially licensed controller that touts a built-in audio jack. In the month since the news first dropped, no other manufacturers have tried to contest PDP’s claim here with their own releases. So this Switch controller will likely be the first of its kind to hit market.

PDP brings additional customization into the mix

Alongside its built-in 3.5mm audio port, the upcoming Faceoff Deluxe+ Switch Controller also packs another eye-catching feature. PDP is no stranger to coating its accessories in Nintendo-themed insignias or paint jobs. Here, you’ll be able to customize the gamepad’s design thanks to a variety of interchangeable faceplates.

At launch, the company’s latest Nintendo Switch controller will come in four different styles. There’s red, blue, black and purple variants, which all come stylized in a camo pattern. Down the line, PDP notes that it’ll be releasing a variety of new faceplates which will almost certainly take advantage of Nintendo properties and characters, like we’ve seen with its other controllers. We’ll likely see Mario, Link and Pikachu debut as some of the first options.

PDP Faceoff Deluxe+ Pre-order is now live

Come July 22nd, you’ll be able to pre-order PDP’s Faceoff Deluxe+ Switch Controller. It’ll enter with a $24.99 price tag and is currently listed directly at PDP as well as Amazon. Locking in your order at Amazon has the added perk of giving you the lowest price between now and the release date, should there be any future pre-order discounts.

When it was first announced, the Faceoff Deluxe+ Switch controller appeared to be a notable option based on its newfound in-game chat capabilities. Now that we’ve got the full scoop, it looks like PDP has managed to make it even notable thanks to the customizable design.

At $25, it’s slightly more expensive than some of the other officially licensed Switch controllers currently available. Though at a roughly $5 premium, the added customization and audio jack do justify the price in my book. In-game audio is something that Nintendo really needs to figure out with the Switch. But until the day comes where we don’t have to rely on an online service and companion app to chat with friends, innovation from brands like PDP will continue to be welcome.

