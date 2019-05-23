Apple’s Mid-2018 MacBook Pro w/ Touch Bar starts from $1,330 at Amazon (Refurb, Up to $469 off)

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Woot via Amazon is offering Apple’s Mid-2018 13.3-inch MacBook Pro with Touch Bar 2.3GHz/8GB/256GB in certified refurbished condition for $1,329.99 shipped. This model is available in Silver or Space Gray. Regularly priced at $1,799, B&H is currently selling this model for $1,679 in new condition, for comparison. Today’s deal is $270 off the usual Woot refurbished listing and is now at the best price we can find. Features include a LED-backlit 2560 x 1600 resolution display, Quad-Core Intel Core i5-8259U 2.3GHz processor, built-in FaceTime HD camera and Apple’s Touch Bar. Head below for more details as we are seeing additional configurations on sale as well.

Today’s sale also includes the upgraded model with 512GB of storage starting from $1,529.99. This model is regularly $1,999 and currently sells for $1,799 at B&H in new condition. This is a great chance to score yourself one of Apple’s powerful content creation machines at up to $469 off the new price.

These products come with a “1-Year Woot Warranty” and “may arrive in a generic brown or white box”. All products have been “tested and certified to work and look like new, with minimal to no signs of wear, by a manufacturer or specialized third-party seller approved by Amazon.”

While we are talking Apple deals, we currently have some of the best prices to date on Apple Watch Series 4 at up to $70 off. You can also grab Apple’s official Milanese Loop Watch Band for $75 (Reg. $149) while you’re at it. The latest iPad Air hit a new all-time low this morning as well.

Apple’s Mid-2018 MacBook Pro w/ Touch Bar:

13.3-inch (diagonal) LED-backlit display with IPS technology; 2560-by-1600 resolution at 227 pixels per inch with support for millions of colors

Quad-Core Intel Core i5-8259U 2.3GHz processor (Turbo Boost up to 3.8GHz) with 6MB shared L3 cache

256GB PCI-E based flash memory storage; 8GB of 2133MHz LPDDR3 onboard memory

Integrated Intel Iris Plus Graphics 655 processor that shares memory with the system for an amazing experience

