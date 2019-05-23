BeyerDynamic’s Amiron Home Headphones pack an authentic concert experience at $359 ($240 off)

BuyDig is currently offering the BeyerDynamic Amiron Home Tesla High-End Stereo Headphones for $359 shipped when code HOME is applied at checkout. That’s good for a 32% discount from the going rate at Amazon, beats the all-time low there by $90 and is the best price we’ve seen so far. For comparison, they still sell for $599 direct from BeyerDynamic. These headphones are said to bring home an authentic concert experience thanks to its Tesla magnetic drivers which are known for handling unwanted treble resonances. Build quality is another highlight, as the Amiron Home cans are hand-crafted in Germany out of premium materials. Rated 4+ stars from over 75% of shoppers.

A great alternative that still lets you rep the Beyerdynamic hi-fi sound are the brand’s DT 990 PRO Over-Ear Studio Headphones. At $159, you’ll lose out on the Tesla magnetic drivers and more premium build quality. Regardless, they’re solid options for mixing audio or more intense music listening sessions.

And for even more affordable alternatives, be sure to swing by the AmazonBasics Memorial Day sale, which delivers all-time lows on tech, home goods, fashion and more.

BeyerDynamic Amiron Home Headphones features:

Amiron home is our invitation to pure musical enjoyment: just sit back in your favourite chair and let the sound carry you away. Never before has your living room sounded more like a real concert hall. Just hearing the first few notes will turn you into a dedicated fan of Amiron home, your superb musical companion that will bring you brilliant and reliable sound for many years to come. The name Amiron home represents high-end headphones that embody our boundless passion for music and epitomize the workmanship of being “handmade in Germany”. It is a combination you will continue to appreciate for many enjoyable years to come.

