Readdle’s popular Printer Pro for iOS goes FREE for the first time in years (Reg. $7)

The popular Printer Pro by Readdle is now available for free on the App Store. Regularly up to $7, this is the first time we have seen this one go free since way back in 2015. Needless to say, it doesn’t go on sale very often, so grab it while the price is right. It allows you to print “attachments, documents, web pages and more” wirelessly from your iPhone and iPad via any connected Wi-Fi/USB printer. The app was also just recently updated with new enhancements and basic “quality of life improvements”. It has no IAPs either. Rated 4+ stars from over 18,000 users. More details below.

Printer Pro by Readdle:

Printer Pro lets you wirelessly print from the iPhone or iPad. It can print directly to many Wi-Fi printers or any printer attached to your Mac or PC via helper application installed on your computer. Once installed, Printer Pro appears in the “Open In…” list on your device. This lets you print email attachments from Mail, documents from PDF Expert and many other applications on your iPhone or iPad that support this function.

