Apple HomePod hits best price yet at $194 shipped (Cert. Refurb, Orig. $349)

Overstock offers Apple HomePod in Black for $194.39 shipped in certified refurbished condition. As a comparison, it originally sold for $349 before Apple dropped the price to $299 earlier this year. Our previous mention was $249 and today’s deal is the best we’ve tracked all-time. Apple HomePod delivers Siri and access to Apple Music and more in one sleek package. Add in AirPlay 2 and you can easily beam content from a variety of sources on your iOS device. Ships with a 90-day warranty.

Take your HomePod setup to the next level with this nifty wall mount from H-Squared. It lifts your HomePod and offers built-in cable management as well. If you’d rather save even further than today’s featured offer, don’t miss the Sonos Memorial Day sale that’s currently happening with deals from $119 on certified refurbished models with a full one-year warranty.

Apple HomePod features:

Apple-Designed Woofer

Array of Seven Beamforming Tweeters

Six-Microphone Array for Far-Field Voice

Siri-Enabled Intelligent Assistant

Apple A8 Chip

Automatic Room-Sensing Technology

802.11ac Wi-Fi | Bluetooth 5.0

Touch Surface

Apple Music | iTunes | AirPlay

iOS Compatible

