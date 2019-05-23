Apple HomePod hits best price yet at $194 shipped (Cert. Refurb, Orig. $349)

- May. 23rd 2019 8:30 am ET

0

Overstock offers Apple HomePod in Black for $194.39 shipped in certified refurbished condition. As a comparison, it originally sold for $349 before Apple dropped the price to $299 earlier this year. Our previous mention was $249 and today’s deal is the best we’ve tracked all-time. Apple HomePod delivers Siri and access to Apple Music and more in one sleek package. Add in AirPlay 2 and you can easily beam content from a variety of sources on your iOS device. Ships with a 90-day warranty.

Take your HomePod setup to the next level with this nifty wall mount from H-Squared. It lifts your HomePod and offers built-in cable management as well. If you’d rather save even further than today’s featured offer, don’t miss the Sonos Memorial Day sale that’s currently happening with deals from $119 on certified refurbished models with a full one-year warranty.

Apple HomePod features:

  • Apple-Designed Woofer
  • Array of Seven Beamforming Tweeters
  • Six-Microphone Array for Far-Field Voice
  • Siri-Enabled Intelligent Assistant
  • Apple A8 Chip
  • Automatic Room-Sensing Technology
  • 802.11ac Wi-Fi | Bluetooth 5.0
  • Touch Surface
  • Apple Music | iTunes | AirPlay
  • iOS Compatible

