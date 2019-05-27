Apple Watch Series 4 sees biggest cash discount yet, now $75 off in various styles

- May. 27th 2019 7:43 am ET

Feature
$75
0

Today only, Target is taking $75 off various Apple Watch Series 4 models. While Amazon and Best Buy have been running their own promotions this weekend, today’s deals beats those prices by an additional $25. This also marks the biggest cash discount we’ve seen to date by $1. Apple Watch delivers a complete redesign with a larger watch face and a water-resistant casing to 164-feet. The OLED display is bright and colorful, and you can count on the usual suite of notifications from your iPhone.

Make sure to put your savings to work and grab a few extra Apple Watch bands. Our roundup of the best third-party options has a wide range of styles for just the right look.

Apple Watch Series 4 features:

  • LTPO OLED Retina Touchscreen Display
  • Digital Crown with Haptic Feedback
  • Generate Your Own ECG
  • Fall Detection + SOS Emergency
  • Heart Rate Monitor with Notifications
  • Hands-Free Calling + Siri Integration
  • Built-In GPS, GLONASS, Galileo & QZSS
  • Wi-Fi & Bluetooth Wireless Technology
  • Water-Resistant up to 164′

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!

$75

Guides

Best Apple Deals

Best Apple Deals

You’ll find the absolute lowest prices around on MacBook Pro, iPhone, iPad, Apple TV (and everything else) down below.

Best Target deals

Best Target deals

Target deals on electronics, home goods, HDTVs, Apple products, Bose, Beats and much more.
Apple Watch

About the Author

Trevor Daugherty's favorite gear

Grado SR80e Headphones

Grado SR80e Headphones
Schiit Vali Subminiature Hybrid Headphone Amp

Schiit Vali Subminiature Hybrid Headphone Amp