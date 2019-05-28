Smartphone Accessories: Nomad MFi 4.9-foot Braided Nylon Lightning Cable $21 shipped, more

- May. 28th 2019 10:26 am ET

0

Best Buy’s official eBay storefront offers the Nomad MFi-certified 4.9-foot Braided Nylon Lightning Cable for $20.99 shipped. Also available at Best Buy direct with free shipping on orders over $35. Normally selling for $30, that’s good for a 30% discount and is one of the best prices we’ve tracked. This braided nylon Lightning cable from Nomad features an ultra-rugged ballistic inner cord wrap and PVC jacket and ships with a lifetime warranty. Those specs make it ideal for storing in your bag and taking with you on-the-go. The extended nearly five-foot length means you won’t be tied directly to a wall outlet or power bank, which is a notable perk as well. Over 505 customers havre left a 4.7/5 star rating.

More smartphone accessories:

  • Razer Hammerhead BT Earbuds: $50 (Reg. $65) | Best Buy
  • Paxcess Bluetooth Audio Receiver/Transmitter: $15 (Reg. $30) | Amazon
    • w/ code PM39FDNW 
  • eufy’s new Lumos Smart Bulb 2.0 sees first Amazon discount to $12 Prime shipped
  • Bundle Google’s Nest Hub with a Hello Video Doorbell and Home Mini for $279 ($410 value)
  • Bununs 6-Foot USB C to USB A Cable 2-Pack: $7 (Reg. $11) | Amazon
    • w/ code X36SEAG2

Deals still live from yesterday:

  • Samsung Qi 10W Charging Kit: $19 (Reg. $24) | Amazon
  • Aukey Four-Port USB Wall Charger: $17 (Reg. $25) | Amazon
    • w/ on-page coupon + code VXXYEEFD
  • Azhizco MFi-Certified Lightning Cable 4-Pack: $7 (Reg. $13) | Amazon
    • w/ code 4HGFRTOT

Upgrade your standard Lightning cable to this ultra-rugged nylon braid Lightning cable. The reinforced housing, ballistic nylon inner cord wrap and PVC jacket mean it can withstand a variety of scenarios, whether it’s travelling with you to the furthest-flung reaches of the world or you simply place this ultra-rugged nylon braid Lightning cable on your desk.

Compatible with Apple iPad Air, Apple iPhone, Apple iPod touch and other devices; charge and sync capabilities; pvc/ballistic nylon jacket; 4.9′ length. Specs include Apple MFi approved, 10K Mil-spec flex tested and a braided ballistic nylon cable.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!

Guides

Best Smartphone Accessories

Best Smartphone Accessories

You can find just about anything here to accessorize your smartphone from power banks and cords to keep it charged to Bluetooth speakers that will sync right up. Looking for a new Lightning cable? Here are <a href="https://amzn.to/2P9ruS7">some of the best-selling options</a> over at Amazon.
Best Buy Deals

Best Buy Deals

Best Buy Deals from Bose, Beats, Apple, Samsung, LG, Sony, Logitech including MacBook, iPhone, iPad, HDTVs, Beats headphones, kitchenware, Bluetooth speakers, and more
eBay Daily Deals nomad

About the Author

Blair Altland's favorite gear

Nintendo Switch

Nintendo Switch
Philips Hue Go

Philips Hue Go