Smartphone Accessories: Nomad MFi 4.9-foot Braided Nylon Lightning Cable $21 shipped, more

Best Buy’s official eBay storefront offers the Nomad MFi-certified 4.9-foot Braided Nylon Lightning Cable for $20.99 shipped. Also available at Best Buy direct with free shipping on orders over $35. Normally selling for $30, that’s good for a 30% discount and is one of the best prices we’ve tracked. This braided nylon Lightning cable from Nomad features an ultra-rugged ballistic inner cord wrap and PVC jacket and ships with a lifetime warranty. Those specs make it ideal for storing in your bag and taking with you on-the-go. The extended nearly five-foot length means you won’t be tied directly to a wall outlet or power bank, which is a notable perk as well. Over 505 customers havre left a 4.7/5 star rating.

Upgrade your standard Lightning cable to this ultra-rugged nylon braid Lightning cable. The reinforced housing, ballistic nylon inner cord wrap and PVC jacket mean it can withstand a variety of scenarios, whether it’s travelling with you to the furthest-flung reaches of the world or you simply place this ultra-rugged nylon braid Lightning cable on your desk. Compatible with Apple iPad Air, Apple iPhone, Apple iPod touch and other devices; charge and sync capabilities; pvc/ballistic nylon jacket; 4.9′ length. Specs include Apple MFi approved, 10K Mil-spec flex tested and a braided ballistic nylon cable.

