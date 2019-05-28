eufy’s new Lumos Smart Bulb 2.0 sees first Amazon discount to $12 Prime shipped

EufyHome offers its new Lumos Smart Bulb 2.0 for $11.99 Prime shipped. Regularly $16, this is 25% off and the first discount we’ve tracked. The second generation Lumos smart bulb delivers an affordable LED alternative with support for both Alexa and Google Assistant. You can count on energy savings when using the automated scheduling feature. Best of all? No additional hubs or hardware is required. Eufy’s line of smart home gear has 4+ star ratings across the board and early reviews here are positive as well.

Ditch the smart functionality and grab a 6-pack of A19 LED Light Bulbs for under $10. This is a great way to switch over your existing lighting to LED without breaking the bank. In fact, thanks to its ten times longer lifespan than traditional alternatives, you can expect to save upwards of 85% on energy usage. Rated 4.4/5 stars by nearly 500 Amazon reviewers.

eufy Lumos Smart Bulb 2.0 features:

Comfortable Lighting: Use the EufyHome app to dim or brighten to your ideal illumination. (Do not use with dimmers and three-way sockets.)

VVoice-Controlled: Alexa and the Google Assistant-compatibility means turning on and dimming the lights is effortless, even when your hands are full. (Alexa devices sold separately.)

IAccess From Anywhere: Whether you’re at home or away, control the lights from your smartphone or tablet with the free EufyHome app (Android 4.4 and above or iOS 8.0 and above devices required. 2.4GHz Wi-Fi network support only).

Functional Lighting: Set schedules to automatically turn on and off and enable Away mode to simulate a non-vacant house while you’re out.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!