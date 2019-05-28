This fixed-blade SOG knife is perfect for your camping adventures at just $24.50 Prime shipped

Amazon is offering the SOG Small Fixed-Blade Knife (NB1012-CP) for $24.48 Prime shipped. Normally $30 or more, this is the best price we’ve tracked since its all-time low back in 2017, where it dropped to $22.50. This fixed-blade knife is perfect for camping adventures this summer, as it’s always ready for anything life throws at you. Whether you’re cutting up some rope as you make a lean-to, or using it to prepare your next meal, this knife is ready for everything. Rated 4.4/5 stars from hundreds.

Nomad Base Station

Ditch the SOG name and fixed blade for the Smith & Wesson Extreme Ops Pocket Knife at $11.64 Prime shipped. This #1 best-seller on Amazon is portable and convenient, allowing you to bring it just about anywhere.

SOG Small Fixed-Blade Knife features:

The SOG Instinct is the perfect small fixed blade knife for your EDC gear and self-defense kit

2.3 oz. lightweight necklace knife is a great EDC knife

Durable satin-polished 5Cr15MoV stainless steel construction handles various tasks as a backup knife and concealed knife

G10 handle with finger grooves and jimping enhances the ergonomics, grip, and blade control of this compact tactical knife

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!