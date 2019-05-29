KORG’s Gadget 2 iOS music creation platform now matching all-time low at $20 (Reg. $40)

KORG Gadget 2 for iOS is now on sale at 50% off. The regularly $40 music creation platform can now be yours for just $19.99. That’s matching the lowest price we have tracked on the App Store. We previously went hands-on with the Mac version and found it to be a stellar collection of instruments even without using its built-in recording features. The “intuitive user interface provides over 40 small synthesizers and drum machines called Gadgets that you can freely combine” in your projects. There are some IAPs here, but they just give you the option to add even more instruments to your Gadget setup down the line. Rated 4+ stars from thousands. More details below.

KORG Gadget 2:

KORG Gadget is the best all-in-one music production software and plugin collection; the intuitive user interface provides over 40 small synthesizers and drum machines called “Gadgets,” that you can freely combine for music production. Starting with the award winning iOS edition, followed by Gadget for Mac with its powerful plugin collection, now the Gadget plug-ins are now Windows compatible.” With carefully selected parameters and at-the-ready sounds/presets, you can now use various powerful gadgets with your favorite DAW on your Mac/PC.

