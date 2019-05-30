Smartphone Accessories: Anker Soundcore Spirit X Bluetooth Earbuds $30, more

- May. 30th 2019 10:24 am ET

Anker Direct via Amazon offers its Soundcore Spirit X Bluetooth Earbuds for $29.99 shipped when the on-page coupon is clipped. That’s good for $6 off and the second-best price we’ve tracked. These sport-focused earbuds deliver up to 12 hours of playback on a single charge and ship with various-sized earbuds for just the right fit. Rated 4.2/5 stars by nearly 1,400 Amazon customers.

More smartphone accessories:

  • Google USB-C 18W Adapter + Cable: $14.50 (Reg. $20) | Walmart
  • JBL Link 10 Bluetooth Speaker w/ Assistant: $40 (Orig. $150) | eBay
    • Certified refurbished
  • Amazon’s Twelve South sale discounts iPhone and Mac accessories from $13 
  • Anker PowerCore+ 20100mAh USB-C Battery: $49 (Reg. $70) | eBay
    • Discounted applied in-cart

Deals still live from yesterday:

  • Anker iPhone cases and screen protectors from $4 Prime shipped 
  • Aukey 40W 6-Port Charging Station: $18 (Reg. $30) | Amazon
    • w/ code 4DVIMJRG
  • Aloxim Bluetooth FM Transmitter: $10 (Reg. $17) | Amazon
    • w/ code DB9WDOW8
  • Bring Jaybird’s X4 Sport Earbuds on your next run at $104
  • Aukey 40W 4-Port USB Wall Charger: $16 (Reg. $20) | Amazon
    • w/ code WYBRZHB9
  • DESTEK 7.5W Wireless Charging Pad: $8 (Reg. $13) | Amazon 
    • w/ code AN7EIBHJ

Even the highest IPX-ratings are simply not enough to defend against the corrosive power of sweat. Spirit X implements a submarine-inspired structure and impermeable hydro-seal to create an impervious barrier around the sensitive internal components. When you are laser focused on grinding out the final rep or sprinting the last stretch, Spirit X sit almost unnoticed, fueling your effort with stunning sound. Expanded 10 mm dynamic drivers work like a piston to force hard-hitting bass that leaves you with no choice but to maintain relentless workout intensity. Precision in-house tuning ensures Spirit X’s deep low-end is balanced by lush midst and crystal-clear treble.

