Smartphone Accessories: Anker Soundcore Spirit X Bluetooth Earbuds $30, more

Anker Direct via Amazon offers its Soundcore Spirit X Bluetooth Earbuds for $29.99 shipped when the on-page coupon is clipped. That’s good for $6 off and the second-best price we’ve tracked. These sport-focused earbuds deliver up to 12 hours of playback on a single charge and ship with various-sized earbuds for just the right fit. Rated 4.2/5 stars by nearly 1,400 Amazon customers.

More smartphone accessories:

Deals still live from yesterday:

Even the highest IPX-ratings are simply not enough to defend against the corrosive power of sweat. Spirit X implements a submarine-inspired structure and impermeable hydro-seal to create an impervious barrier around the sensitive internal components. When you are laser focused on grinding out the final rep or sprinting the last stretch, Spirit X sit almost unnoticed, fueling your effort with stunning sound. Expanded 10 mm dynamic drivers work like a piston to force hard-hitting bass that leaves you with no choice but to maintain relentless workout intensity. Precision in-house tuning ensures Spirit X’s deep low-end is balanced by lush midst and crystal-clear treble.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!