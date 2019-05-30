UGG boots, sandals, sneakers & more at up to 60% off during Hautelook’s Flash Sale

For three days only, Hautelook’s UGG Sale offers select items at up to 60% off for men and women. Prices are as marked. Free shipping applies on orders of $100 or more. The women’s Traci Espadrille Sandals is currently on sale for $32, which is down from their original rate of $110. These sandals are perfect to pair with all of your summer dresses and shorts. Their neutral coloring is versatile and they feature a cushioned insole for comfort. I also love their unique bow detailing. Head below to find the rest of our top picks.
Our top picks for men include:
- Acott UGGPure Lined Slipper $70 (Orig. $110)
- Alder Moc UGGpure Slipper $60 (Orig. $90)
- Hannen Plain Toe Boots $97 (Orig. $230)
- Australia Dagmann Chukka Boot $95 (Orig. $200)
- Seton Waterproof Chukka Boot $120 (Orig. $200)
- …and even more deals…
Our top picks for women include:
- Traci Espadrille Sandal $32 (Orig. $110)
- Aja Ankle Strap Sandal $100 (Orig. $150)
- Bellen Stacked Heel Sandal $60 (Orig. $70)
- Elena Platform Espadrille Wedge Sandal $50 (Orig. $130)
- Valencia Peep Toe $75 (Orig. $150)
- …and even more deals…
