Alleys is a large-scale escape room experience for iOS, now matching low at $1 (Reg. $3)

Alleys for iOS puts players in a large-scale escape room-like experience where you must collect resources, solve puzzles and “overcome obstacles” in order to reach the end. While making your way through the noir English town setting, you’ll “gradually discover the backstory woven throughout the alleys.” The regularly $3 iOS game is now on sale for just $1. That’s matching the lowest we have tracked on the App Store. Rated 4+ stars from nearly 100 gamers all-time. More details and gameplay footage below.

Luxury Book iPhone 7 Plus Case

Be sure to hit up this morning’s roundup for the rest of today’s best iOS price drops including ProShot, Real Pool 3D Plus,Furdemption – A Quest For Wings, Word Tiles and more. But whatever you do, make sure you go grab the amazing Iron Marines while it’s down at $3 (Reg. $5).

iOS Universal: Alleys: $1 (Reg. $3)

Today’s Best iOS & Mac App Deals: ProShot, Real Pool 3D Plus, more

Today’s Best Game Deals: Pokémon Let’s Go + Poké Ball $79.50, Devil May Cry 5 $40, more

Alleys:

Alleys is an adventure experience in which the player explores a theme park world full of quaint alleys that would fit perfectly in small towns in the English countryside. The gameplay is simple, with fewer of the complicated elements often found in puzzle games. All the player needs to do is to search for passageways, gather resources, and get immersed in the exquisite graphics and noir atmosphere. The player is free to choose where to go and can solve puzzles in any order to escape.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!