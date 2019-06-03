Battle for the fate of the galaxy in Iron Marines for iOS, now matching low at $3 (Reg. $5)

Iron Marines for iOS is now on sale for $2.99. The regularly $5 real-time strategy game is now matching the lowest price we have tracked on the App Store. From the creators of the stellar Kingdom Rush series, this one features “immersive, engaging gameplay, ridiculously appealing art, and a touch of silly humor.” There are 21 campaign missions spread across three worlds, 17 Special Operations and 40+ upgrades to customize your squad. Rated 4+ stars from over 20,000 gamers. More details below.

iOS Universal: Iron Marines: $3 (Reg. $5)

Iron Marines:

From the creators of the award winner Kingdom Rush trilogy comes the most extraordinary space odyssey. A real-time, dynamic and deep strategy game that will transport you to amazing and unknown planets. Immersive, engaging gameplay, ridiculously appealing art, and a touch of silly humor. Brave soldiers, mighty mechas and powerful aliens await your command to face the greatest challenges.

