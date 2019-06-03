Audioengine A2+ Wireless Review: Beautiful design with crisp, warm audio [Video]

If you’ve been around 9to5Toys for a while then you’ve probably seen some other coverage of speaker sets from Audioengine. Attention to sound quality and design makes them a favorite to cover. A new version of their beloved A2+ speakers, Audioengine’s new A2+ Wireless set delivers the same warm sound and clean design but with some added features for convenience. Check out the video below for more.

Coming in at $269, Audioengine’s A2+ Wireless Speakers are designed for desktop setups and small rooms. These speakers are compact and easy to set up while still offering powerful sound. At 6-inches tall, 4-inches wide and 5.25-inches deep, they’re easy to fit on a desk or shelf in a small room and with a variety of inputs you’ll be able to find a use for them almost anywhere.

Out of the box

Audioengine does a great job of making the A2+ feel like a high-quality product from their packaging. Upon opening the box, you’re greeted by two soft bags that hold the accessories for the speaker set. Underneath you’ll find the speakers and some documentation. Also encased in a soft bag, the speakers are well-padded to protect their clean modern design.

Inside the accessory pouch is everything needed to get up and rolling. Getting started is a breeze with the necessary cables. The variety of ways you can get connected leaves plenty of options for your setup.

Design

Audioengine always delivers beautiful products. The modern, clean design of the A2+ Wireless is available in 3 color options. Black, red and this glossy white finish. 2.75-inch and ¾-inch drivers matched with precisely engineered front facing bass ports look good and deliver impressively powerful sound with their 60W total peak power.

A2+ Wireless: Video

On the back of the left speaker you’ll find all of the action for input and output. A volume knob, RCA in and out, 3.5mm, USB Bluetooth pairing button and outputs to the right side speaker give plenty of options for connectivity on the A2+ Wireless.

Key features

Bluetooth 5.0 and aptX are the main feature that set the Wireless version of the A2+ apart from their older design. In addition to RCA, 3.5mm and USB inputs, having Bluetooth makes the A2+ wireless super easy to get audio from almost any device.

How do they sound?

For their size, the A2+ Wireless deliver some seriously impressive audio. One thing that sets Audioengine apart is their use of all-analog class A/B amplifiers. This is pretty unique in a desktop speaker set of this price and size and has led to their accolades as a great set of speakers.

Clear, warm sound is delivered through the 65Hz-22kHz frequency response. The A2+ wireless does a good job of handling bass frequencies considering its small driver size, but if you do want a deeper sound you can also add Audioengine’s S8 subwoofer to take sound to new lows.

Conclusion

If you’re looking for a high-quality set of compact speakers for your desk or small room, the A2+ wireless is a great choice. Their impressive warm sound mixed with its variety of input options ensures you’ll be able to find a use for it even if you grow into a larger set and their beautiful design look at home on any desk or small room speaker setup. Of course, you can also still pick up the wired version without Bluetooth for $219.

