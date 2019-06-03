CarPlay + Wireless Android Auto grace Kenwood’s 7-inch Receiver: $500 (Reg. $580)

- Jun. 3rd 2019 4:54 pm ET

$500
Newegg is offering the Kenwood Excelon 7-inch CarPlay Receiver (DDX9905S) for $499.99 shipped. That’s an $80 savings compared to offers at Amazon and is the lowest price we have tracked. Whether your family has a mixture of Android and iOS devices or you frequently like to try different phones, this Kenwood offering is a versatile solution that supports both. Simply plug in an iPhone to run CarPlay or pair an Android smartphone for a wired or wireless experience. Apple just announced new CarPlay features earlier today; our team has broken this down to help clarify what you can expect. Rated 4.1/5 stars.

Don’t need Android Auto? Pioneer’s smaller 6.2-inch Receiver is $269 and works with Apple CarPlay. It also supports Bluetooth, AppRadio, and more. Nearly 700 Amazon shoppers have left an average rating of 4.3/5 stars.

Kenwood Excelon 7-inch Receiver features:

  • Wireless Android Auto
  • Apple CarPlay
  • Waze Ready
  • Built-in HD Radio, Bluetooth & WiFi

