Xbox One X PUBG bundle at $160 off: $340 shipped ($60 below upcoming Microsoft E3 Sale)

Walmart is now offering the Xbox One X 1TB PUBG Console Bundle for $339.99 shipped. That’s $160 off the regular $500 price tag and the best price we can find. Now that Microsoft has unveiled the massive upcoming E3 2019 summer sale, we know today’s deal is $60 below the advertised pricing that goes live this Friday. While there is a chance we see eBay and other retailers get competitive with the official $100 price drop, we don’t imagine it will get much better than this. Amazon third-parties have it starting at $370, for comparison. A perfect opportunity to upgrade to Microsoft’s high-end machine, this one also includes a copy of PUBG and a standard Xbox wireless controller. The rest of today’s game deals are right here and you’ll find more details down below.

The AmazonBasics Dual Charging Station for Xbox One for $25 is a great add-on for new console. But we also have the Xbox One Play and Charge Kit + an extra battery pack for just $19 shipped today at nearly 25% off. The Crimson Red PDP Xbox One Wired Controller is also still down at $20 (Reg. $25).

Xbox One X includes 4K Ultra HD Blu-ray, 4K video streaming, premium audio, and an Xbox wireless controller. PUBG drops players into a competitive survival battle where you’ll engage in a heart-racing fight to be the last player left alive. Loot supplies, find weapons, and gear-up to take on the competition. Go solo, or team up in duos or squads. Emerge the lone survivor in a thrilling game experience full of unexpected, adrenaline-pumping moments.