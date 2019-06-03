Xbox One Play and Charge Kit + an extra battery pack for just $19 shipped (Nearly 25% off)

Rushhourwholesaler (95.7% positive feedback) via eBay Daily Deals is offering the Xbox One Play and Charge Kit with a second battery pack for $18.99 shipped. This is a brand new item but it comes in but packaging, likely due to the additional battery pack getting thrown in. The Xbox One Play and Charge Kit is regularly $25 from Microsoft with a single battery pack, but today we are getting 2 for just $19. This is also $1 below our previous mention on the standard kit and the best price we can find. It essentially allows you to charge up while playing so you don’t have stop gaming when your controller gets low. And each of the included battery packs fully charge in under 4 hours. Rated 4+ stars from around 73% of the 3,500+ Amazon reviewers. More details below.

Luxury Book iPhone 7 Plus Case

You’ll have to go with a less than trustworthy brand to find an Xbox controller charger for under $19 right now, and even that isn’t easy to find. The AmazonBasics Dual Charging Station for Xbox One goes for $24.99 and the AmazonBasics Aluminum Charging Stand sells for $20. On top of the price difference here, both of these options won’t allow you to keep playing while you’re charging like the Xbox kit above.

Complete your Xbox setup with a SteelSeries Arctis 5 Gaming Headset at $72 (20% off) and then check out this deal on the Crimson Red PDP Xbox One Wired Controller for $20 (Reg. $25). Here’s everything we know about the upcoming Microsoft E3 2019 showcase and the company has now unveiled the massive summer sale that will be kicking of this weekend.

Xbox One Play and Charge Kit:

Keep the action going with the Xbox One Play & Charge Kit. Recharge while you play or afterwards, even when your Xbox is in standby. The long-lasting rechargeable battery fully charges in under 4 hours.* Say goodbye to disposable batteries and having to swap them out in the middle of a game.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!