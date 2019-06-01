Embrace couch co-op w/ a Crimson Red PDP Xbox One Wired Controller for $20 (Reg. $25)

Amazon is offering the PDP Xbox One Wired Controller in Crimson Red for $19.99 Prime shipped. If you are not a Prime member, orders that exceed $25 will qualify for free shipping. That’s $5 off the going rate found at retailers like Best Buy and is within $2 of the lowest price we have tracked. This Xbox One controller comes in an eye-catching red colorway that is sure to stand out. A built-in 3.5mm port ensures users are able to connect wired headphones with ease. The included 8-foot microUSB cable makes it simple to play while sitting short or long distances away from the console. Rated 4.4/5 stars.
Looking for a more traditional style? This $20 PowerA alternative sports a white color way that matches the Xbox One S. Buyers get a two year warranty, 9.8-foot cable, and a form-factor that’s quite similar to the original.
PDP Xbox One Wired Controller features:
- Stylish wired controller is compatible with Xbox One, Xbox One S, Xbox One X, and Windows
- Hook up your headset to the 3.5mm audio jack and enjoy chat and volume controls located directly on the controller
- Features a sleek design with non-slip grips and textured trigger and shoulder buttons
- Enhanced gameplay with vibration feedback
- Includes a detachable 8 foot Micro USB cable for plenty of room to play with ease – easily charge other devices with this cable too
Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!