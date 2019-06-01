Embrace couch co-op w/ a Crimson Red PDP Xbox One Wired Controller for $20 (Reg. $25)

Amazon is offering the PDP Xbox One Wired Controller in Crimson Red for $19.99 Prime shipped. If you are not a Prime member, orders that exceed $25 will qualify for free shipping. That’s $5 off the going rate found at retailers like Best Buy and is within $2 of the lowest price we have tracked. This Xbox One controller comes in an eye-catching red colorway that is sure to stand out. A built-in 3.5mm port ensures users are able to connect wired headphones with ease. The included 8-foot microUSB cable makes it simple to play while sitting short or long distances away from the console. Rated 4.4/5 stars.

Looking for a more traditional style? This $20 PowerA alternative sports a white color way that matches the Xbox One S. Buyers get a two year warranty, 9.8-foot cable, and a form-factor that’s quite similar to the original.

PDP Xbox One Wired Controller features:

Stylish wired controller is compatible with Xbox One, Xbox One S, Xbox One X, and Windows

Hook up your headset to the 3.5mm audio jack and enjoy chat and volume controls located directly on the controller

Features a sleek design with non-slip grips and textured trigger and shoulder buttons

Enhanced gameplay with vibration feedback

Includes a detachable 8 foot Micro USB cable for plenty of room to play with ease – easily charge other devices with this cable too

