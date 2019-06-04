Airstream has officially announced the reintroduction of two iconic trailers, Bambi and Caravel. Now that we’re finally in June, many of us are itching to spend time outdoors, making the timing of this Airstream trailer news about as good as it gets.

Originally launched in the 1960s, each Airstream trailer has been completely reworked and is now available as a product line with variety of floor plans. This move allows customers to find a more tailored fit that’s is more aptly suited to their individual desires.

Historic look, modern amenities

No matter which Airstream trailer you prefer, both models are made to be lightweight and compact. The new models offer several distinct floor plans ranging from 16 to 22-feet in size. Airstream touts them as being easy to tow by a wide variety of crossovers, trucks, and SUVs. This is a smart move as it will make them more accessible to every kind of buyer, including those with very little experience.

With a name like ‘Bambi’, it’s pretty clear from the get-go that it’s the more nimble of the two. This Airstream trailer is pitched as a more approachable option for beginners to get started. The interior utilizes neutral tones ‘that allow light to bounce around the trailer’.

“With the all-new Bambi and Caravel models, we wanted to honor our roots while offering design-forward, accessible, easy-to-tow travel trailers that will inspire new or experienced consumers to explore the world one highway at a time,” said Bob Wheeler, President and CEO of Airstream.

Caravel is a bit of a step-up from Bambi with a larger storage capacity overall. It also features better amenities like a convection microwave, gas stove, and pre-installed wiring that preps it for solar power. Caravel trades Bambi’s neutral tones for a ‘modern palette with bright whites, warm woods, and sharp black accents’.

Pricing and availability

The most affordable new Airstream trailer is Bambi, which starts at $48,900. Caravel clocks in at $12,000 more, with floor plans starting at $60,900. Both models are available for purchase through Airstream-authorized dealerships.

9to5Toys’ Take

Airstream trailers are about as iconic of a product as you can find. The company’s unique travel trailers have been standing out from the competition for nearly a century. Just like other companies with a long and reputable history, Airstream is able to charge top-tier pricing and customers will still line up to buy it.

We’ve covered more affordable solutions from Earth Traveler and Polydrop, but neither come with the amenities and far-reaching history delivered by Airstream. Whether you’ll be plunking down cash to buy one of these new trailers or not, it’s hard to ignore just how well the company has done with these reintroductions.

