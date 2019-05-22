Now that spring has hit and summer is right around the corner, it’s time to prep for outdoor adventures. For many, this involves using RVs or cost-conscious tents. Folks that don’t like any of the cookie-cutter solutions may find the new Earth Traveler Trailer to be an intriguing compromise.

Weighing just 216 pounds, the T250LX Earth Traveler Trailer is an impressively light way to travel. Such a lightweight build has been achieved thanks to the use of carbon fiber. Going this route also yields an extremely strong and durable shelter that’s ready to be towed by nearly any vehicle, according to the manufacturer.

Lightweight with tons of expansion

Outside of a lightweight form-factor, perhaps the most interesting part about the new Earth Traveler Trailer is its ability to expand into a significantly larger size. When closed and road-ready, it measures 5-feet wide, 5-feet tall, and 11-feet long, but once parked, pop-up side walls and roofs tack on an 50% more space.

As you might expect, the interior is a bit primitive with an entirely open floor plan which could certainly benefit from even a basic bedding solution. Owners will be able to order several add-ons including a kitchen station, off-roading suspension system, and more. Details are light at the moment, with interested parties being asked to contact the company for details.

For those looking to operate completely off the grid, LED lighting and flexible solar panels aim to let customers do that in a straight-forward manner. Useers who already own a power station can typically find a compatible solar charger that allows them to achieve similar performance while retaining portability.

Pricing and availability

Once the T250LX Earth Traveler Trailer has been released, it will cost $30,975. The company is offering 25% off pre-orders, bringing the price for early adopters down to $23,231. According to the reservation page, folks ordering today can expect their unit to be road-ready in roughly 5-7 months.

9to5Toys’ Take

The new Earth Traveler Trailer opens up a world of outdoor adventure opportunities. With a weight that’s less than 250 pounds, whether you own a large truck or a small car, this trailer is ready for anyone to adopt. This feature keeps it rather unique and is something that minimalists are sure to find appealing.

An obvious drawback when choosing this unit is price. We recently covered the Polydrop Trailer which clocks in below half the cost of what the Earth Traveler Trailer does. Sure, its unique spaceship style may be a turn-off for some, but I for one actually prefer it.

