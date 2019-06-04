Dick’s Sporting Goods Golf Sale: Up to 50% off Callaway, Walter Hagen, more

Dick’s Sporting Goods Biggest Golf Sale of the Season offers up to 50% off polo shirts, shorts, and shoes . Prices are as marked. Plus, find great deals on Walter Hagen, Under Armour, Travis Matthew, Callaway and many more. Receive free shipping on orders over $49 or choose in-store pickup to avoid delivery fees where available. One of the most notable deals for men is the Walter Hagen Stripe Golf Polo in Grey at just $22. For comparison, this shirt was originally priced at $55. It’s sweat-wicking, features a stretch material and is UV-resistant. It also has a reflecting detail on the sleeve to help keep you visible in low light. Head below to find the rest of our top picks.
Our top picks for men include:
- Walter Hagen Stripe Golf Polo $22 (Orig. $55)
- Walter Hagen Lightweight Pullover $23 (Orig. $65)
- Under Armour Playoff 2.0 Heritage Polo $42 (Orig. $65)
- TravisMathew Big Mike Golf Polo $77 (Orig. $85)
- Walter Hagen Paisley Printed Golf Polo $49 (Orig. $65)
- …and even more deals…
Our top picks for women include:
- Lady Hagen Solid Long Sleeve Golf Polo $16 (Orig. $40)
- Under Armour Coldgear Pullover $30 (Orig. $60)
- Callaway Performance Golf Skort $46 (Orig. $65)
- Nike Sleevless Blade Golf Polo $33 (Orig. $60)
- Lady Hagen Chevron Pullover $20 (Orig. $50)
- …and even more deals…
