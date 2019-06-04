Physics puzzler Part Time UFO hits lowest price ever on iOS: $2 (Reg. $4)

In Part Time UFO, players must use the craft’s claw arm in order to complete a series of tasks. It’s a sort of funny physics-based stacking experience that is now 50% off. The regularly $4 iOS game is now down to $1.99. That’s the lowest we have ever tracked on the App Store and the first notable price drop. You’ll find some gameplay footage down below along with even more iOS deals. Rated 4+ stars from over 2,000 happy gamers.

Today’s roundup has some great deals on titles like AllPass Pro, the stellar music production app KRFT, the Nanuleu puzzler and many more. But if escape-room style puzzles are more your thing, go check out Alleys while its matching the all-time low.

iOS Universal: Part Time UFO: $2 (Reg. $4)

In Part Time UFO, fly a UFO around and complete odd jobs. Help out at a farm, support cheerleaders, cook up the ultimate dessert at a restaurant, build castles, and much more! Wherever the UFO goes, there are sure to be plenty of jobs waiting. At the center of all this is the UFO’s super special awesome claw! Use the claw crane to grab, move, and stack objects to complete jobs.

