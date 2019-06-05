Grab 50+ miles of HD channels for $7.50 w/ this Fosman Antenna (Reg. $20)

SF Planet (96% lifetime positive feedback) via Amazon is offering the Fosmon 50+ Mile Antenna in Black, Clear, or White for $7.70 Prime shipped when coupon code 8IZXNQO6 has been applied during checkout. That’s $12 off the typical rate there and is within $1 of the lowest price we have tracked. If you’ve already cut the cord, there are likely a couple of channels that you missing having access to. This low-cost antenna can pick up an HD signal from up to 80 miles away, providing you with loads of entertainment. Rated 4.2/5 stars.

You might as well take this opportunity to grab some Endust Electronic Wipes for $8. These pre-moistened wipes allow you to quickly remove fingerprints from TVs, laptops, monitors, and more. I always have a container of wipes like this around the house and cannot talk them up enough.

Fosmon 50 Mile Antenna features:

Ready to shrink your cable bill and enjoy FREE TV for life? With Fosmon’s TV antenna, you will have access to free FULL HD channels, from Local News to Kids and Sports, Weather Forecasts, Cartoons and Educational Program including ABC, CBS, CW, FOX, NBC, PBS and more!

Our smart HD antenna includes a POWERFUL amplifier signal booster to add range and maximize the 1080P VHF/UHF signal reception for more channels. Stronger HDTV Antenna signal pulls in more shows and enjoy crystal clear HD TV shows, 720p, 1080i, 1080p, 4K with low noises.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!