Nintendo broadcasted a pre-E3 2019 Direct event today which revealed some details and the official release date for Pokémon Sword and Shield. Along with the 2019 release date, we got a closer look at the new region, gigantic Pokémon, some open world gameplay and the twin pack. All the details are down below.

Luxury Book iPhone 7 Plus Case

More Pokémon Sword and Shield Details:

Originally unveiled back in February, the mainline RPG will be taking us to a whole new region known as Galar. The UK-inspired environment will be host to Pokémon Sword and Shield’s new starters; Sobble, Grookey and Scorbunny, whom we met in the previous announcement trailer. But as expected, the upcoming monster collector game will introduce a host of new eighth-generation Pokémon to the mix. Here’s a look at some of the seven newcomers:

Zacian & Zamazenta adorn the covers of the twin pack (more on that below). Based on wolves, they are the latest legendary Pokémon .

Wooloo is a sheep-like creature found across the Galar region.

Gossifleur is a flower-looking creature able to dish out healing pollen.

Corviknight this metal bird-like creature that acts as a sort of transit system throughout Galar. By the sounds of it, Corviknight can be used as fast travel between towns you have already visited.

Open-World & Gigantic Pokémon:

Nintendo also showcased the new open-world location known as the Wild Area. It is essentially open areas of land in between towns where players can freely explore and look for wild creatures and items in Pokémon Sword and Shield.

But one of the more exciting new features would have to be the Dynamax system. This will essentially see players facing off with sky scraper-sized, and more powerful Pokémon. You can band together in teams of four in something known as online Max Raid Battles as well. You’ll need to use large Pokéballs in order to catch these hulking beasts in the wild. But make sure you do as gym leaders will have their own massive creatures to take on as well.

Pokémon Sword and Shield Release Date:

Pokémon Sword and Shield is officially set for release on Nintendo Switch come November 15th, 2019. Pre-orders with a $10 credit attached are already live at Best Buy but we are still waiting on Amazon at this point. There will also be a Twin Pack for purchase with both versions of the game included, but is also not quite available yet.

(Update 6/5 11:20am): Best Buy now has the Pokémon Sword and Shield Double Pack up for pre-order at $119.99 with a free $10 rewards certificate

9to5Toys’ Take:

A brand new Pokémon RPG is also going to be exciting. While the Dynamax system seems like it could be more show than substance, hopefully is doesn’t fade into gimmick territory because it looks like it could be really fun. As expected, the Galar region is looking fantastic and it sounds as though Nintendo has placed a stronger emphasis on exploration in the open-world this time around. We expected to Nintendo to keep some Pokémon Sword and Shield for its E3 2019 showcase next week, but it looks it just spilled most of the beans this morning.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!