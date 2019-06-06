Wondershare’s PDFelement 7 on Mac at 40% off: Standard $47.50 (Reg. $79), more

Wondershare’s PDFelement app for Mac and Windows has now been updated to version 7 with a series of new features. Those include things like a reimagined UI, advanced writing tools, team collaboration options and much more. We are also now seeing a deep discount available on both the standard and Pro versions starting from just $47.40. All you need to do is use code SAFNP740 at checkout to redeem the special prices. The standard is regularly $79 and the Pro is normally up at $159, so needless to say, today’s deals are quite notable. Head below for more details.

Wondershare App Deals:

The differences between the Pro and standard version are many and can be found right here. Additional features include OCR, Automatic Form Recognition, Redactions, Batch Process PDF Files and Scanner to PDF, among others. You’ll find even more information over on 9to5Mac.

Wondershare PDFelement7:

PDFelement offers the easiest way to edit PDF documents, from text to images, links, pages, watermarks, background, headers and footers. Edit texts with intuitive paragraph and single line editing modes, and adjust font type, size and style. Adding comments, sticky notes, text boxes, stamps and personalized drawing allows for easy remember and collaboration.

