Keep the whole family safe online w/ 1 year of 1Password for FREE ($60 value)

The 1Password app is a must-have for basically everyone. It securely stores and generates passwords for all of your accounts and then lets you login with a single click. It’s brilliant and I wish everyone used it. In collaboration with Canva, you can now grab a FREE 1-year trial of 1Password Families just for making an account. New 1Password customers qualify only. It is regularly $5 per month, or $60 for the year. The family version stores unlimited passwords, credit card data and more while offering up 1GB of secure storage across all your devices. It supports up to 5 family members and the ability to manage and share all of its stored content from anywhere across all users. More details below.

1Password:

1Password is the easiest and safest way to share passwords, credit cards, and anything else that’s too important to email. 1Password helps your family practice smart online security by generating strong, unique passwords for all your online accounts. 1Password remembers everything for you, keeps it safe, and automatically signs you into your favorite sites with a single click.

