Today’s Best iOS & Mac App Deals: Borderlands 2, JYDGE, more

- Jun. 6th 2019 9:54 am ET

0

In today’s best iOS and Mac app/game deals, we have some great offers including 3D Earth – weather widget, JYDGE, FINAL FANTASY TACTICS, Borderlands 2 and more. You’ll find a complete list curated by hand down below:

Today’s Best iOS App Deals:

iOS Universal: Picture Perfect – All in One: FREE (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: 3D Earth – weather widget: FREE (Reg. $10)

iOS Universal: JYDGE: $4 (Reg. $9)

iOS Universal: ShapeBuilder Preschool Puzzles: $1 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: FINAL FANTASY TACTICS: $8 (Reg. $16)

iOS Universal: FINAL FANTASY TACTICS :WotL: $6 (Reg. $14)

iOS Universal: Awesome Voice Recorder PRO AVR: $1 (Reg. $3)

Mac: Borderlands 2: $5 (Reg. $20)

More Apps Still Alive:

***Act fast on these deals from our previous roundup as they are jumping back up in price at any time. 

iOS Universal: Good Woofy: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: ReliCam: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: After Focus – Photo Background Blur Bokeh Effects: FREE (Reg. $10)

iOS Universal: Logo Maker | Vintage Logo: FREE (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Mathematical Run: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: Anamorph: FREE (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Chess Pro – Ultimate Edition: $1 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Monument Valley 2: $3 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Affinity Designer: $16 (Reg. $20)

iOS Universal: Affinity Photo: $16 (Reg. $20)

Mac: Affinity Designer: $40 (Reg. $50)

Mac: Affinity Photo: $40 (Reg. $50)

