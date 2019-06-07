Take up to 70% off X-Men and Legion digital releases at ComiXology from $1

Earlier this week, ComiXology discounted a selection of Dark Horse comics. Now to end the week, we’re getting another batch of noteworthy deals, this time focusing on the X-Men and Legion. You’ll be able to save up to 70% off a variety of single issues and graphic novels. In the X-Men Sagas sale, our top pick is The Adamantium Collection at $14.99. That’s $35 off the going rate and the best price we’ve seen to date. This 674-page novel rounds up a massive collection of X-Men comics and includes the “best and brightest moments from the mighty mutants’ long and storied history.” Head below for additional comic deals.

Also on sale today, you’ll find various DC comics discounts at up to 86% off in ComiXology’s Geoff Johns sale. Manga readers won’t want to miss out on up to 50% off Kodansha novels from $6 as well. Head below for some additional top picks.

Other notable deals include:

Plus, don’t forget that ComiXology Unlimited subscribers can currently take 50% off the entire catalog of Marvel comics. Looking get a feel for the service and learn more about how to get the most out of Amazon’s comic storefront? Check out our in-depth getting started guide.

The Adamantium Collection synopsis:

It’s the best and brightest moments from the mighty mutants’ long and storied history like you’ve never seen them before – and packed with extras! Thrill to the X-Men’s debut, seminal battles against Magneto and the Sentinels, the classic “Days of Future Past” and “God Loves, Man Kills” stories, Magneto’s return, Cyclops and Jean Grey’s wedding, Cassandra Nova’s deadly attack on mutantkind, the discovery of a cure for mutation, the X-Men’s exodus to San Francisco, and the original teen team’s shocking arrival in the present day!

