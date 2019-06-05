ComiXology has discounted another selection of digital comics, this time focusing on Dark Horse digital releases. In its Eisner Nominees Sale, you’ll be able to save upwards of 67% with deals starting under $1. One of our top picks in the sale is on Umbrella Academy Vol. 1 at $4.99. That’s 55% off the going rate, matches our previous mention and is the best we’ve seen all year. If you just finished binging the Netflix adaptation of the series, then getting started with the original comic is a great way to follow it up. Head below for some additional notable Dark Horse comic deals and even more. Or you can shop the entire sale right here as well.

Manga fans aren’t left out of today’s ComiXology deals either, as you’ll be able to take advantage of 30% off select Dragon Ball volumes. Discounts start at $5, with a decent selection of both the original Dragon Ball and its sequel Dragon Ball Z comics included in the sale. Head below for our top Dark Horse picks amongst today’s comic deals

Top Dark Horse comic deals today:

Plus, don’t forget that ComiXology Unlimited subscribers can currently take 50% off the entire catalog of Marvel comics. Looking get a feel for the service and learn more about how to get the most out of Amazon’s comic storefront? Check out our in-depth getting started guide. You’ll also be able to read even more Dark Horse comic, which is useful for issues not included amongst the various deals.

Umbrella Academy Vol. 1 synopsis:

In an inexplicable worldwide event, forty-three extraordinary children were spontaneously born by women who’d previously shown no signs of pregnancy. Millionaire inventor Reginald Hargreeves adopted seven of the children; when asked why, his only explanation was, “To save the world.” These seven children form The Umbrella Academy, a dysfunctional family of superheroes with bizarre powers. Their first adventure at the age of ten pits them against an erratic and deadly Eiffel Tower, piloted by the fearsome zombie-robot Gustave Eiffel. Nearly a decade later, the team disbands, but when Hargreeves unexpectedly dies, these disgruntled siblings reunite just in time to save the world once again. That all makes it one of our top picks for today’s best Dark Horse comic deals.

