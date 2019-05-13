ComiXology takes 50% off its entire selection of Marvel digital comics from $1

ComiXology is currently taking 50% off its entire selection of Marvel digital comic books from $1 for ComiXology Unlimited subscribers. Not a member? You can sign up for a free 30-day trial and take advantage of today’s offer. The discount will be automatically applied once added to your cart. This sale is full of various series from Avengers and X-Men to Star Wars and so much more. One standout is on Generations for $9.99. That’s $10 off the going rate and the best we’ve seen. This 328-page graphic novel focuses on the journeys of Iron Man, Captain America and Thor as they pave the way for future generations of heroes like Spider-Man, Captain Marvel and more. Coming off of Avengers: Endgame, this is a must-have title. Head below for more top picks or shop the rest of the sale right here.

Other notable deals include:

Generations synopsis:

Once upon a time, a skinny kid from New York City picked up a shield and charged into battle… a prodigal son lifted a sacred hammer and proved himself worthy… and an arrogant genius forged an armor that would harness his true potential. And together, they became Earth’s Mightiest Heroes. Today, that heroic legacy lives on in the next generation of heroes – and it will be put to the test as the Marvel Universe’s greatest champions unite and charge headlong into tomorrow!

